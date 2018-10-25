Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Finally Part Ways with Singer, Iceberg Slim

Finally, it has been confirmed that singer, Iceberg Slim and pretty Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, are no longer an item as they used to be.

The two had for several months painted the internet red with their love affairs that they even have similar tattoos together.

Even though the two have not really revealed what led to their breakup, Iceberg Slim has finally exposed things to his fans.

He wrote, “When toxic person can no longer control you, they'll try to control how others see you. The Misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will see the truth, just like you did.”