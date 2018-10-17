Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Welcomes Baby boy

Ghanaian actor cum farmer, John Dumelo, is now a proud father as he recently welcomed his baby boy with his pretty wife.

The actor being secretive the way he has always been was able to keep his pregnant wife’s photos away from social media and that left many surprised seeing welcomed his first child.

He now joins the league of those that will be celebrating father’s day as he begins another journey entirely to training another soul sent to him by God.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “John Jnr I’m glad you have finally arrived. It’s been months, weeks, days and hours of waiting.....You look just like we imagined. Infectious smile, bright eyes, curly hair and chocolate skin. Before I get all emotional and write a whole book, lemme let you have these few words to guide you. You can do anything you want and be whoever you want to be just like how my dad allowed me to explore.

Never give up. Always aspire to be better and do better than before. Be a beacon of kindness and truth in this world. Don't have hate in your heart or carry grudges. It is not worth the time and effort it takes when there are so many things in this world to enjoy and love. Do not let others influence who you choose to be, both as a person and in a career, because it is not their life to live, it is yours and it is the most beautiful thing.

“Think outside the box JJ. Be a risk taker just like I am and don’t be afraid to fail. Failure gives you experience. Use that experience to conquer the world. Let God be your best friend and let Him guide your steps. I will start reading the Bible to you soon and that’s when you will understand how mysterious God works. And one last thing....I really don’t know how to change diapers, so please don’t laugh when that’s happening. I want to be better than my father....and I want you to be greater than me. Love, John Setor Dumelo, your Dad.”