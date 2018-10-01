Singer, Davido Shows Off His Romantic Skills in Public

Singer, Davido, seems to have found the real lady he is ready to settle down with which happens to be Chioma as they are constantly seen virtually together at all events.

Since he met his lover, Chioma, he has ensured that he puts smiles on her face and surprisingly, he has not allowed her take in like other ladies who have given him two daughters already.

Despite his love for Chioma, who is a chef, he has not stopped caring for his two daughters as he sends money for their upkeep while he focuses on his new found love who has saved him cost of eating outside.

Sometimes it is good to just hang out and gist with your partner and that the singer did recently as he stepped out with his pretty woman and they discuss and he also tried picking her hair which is kind of cute.