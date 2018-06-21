Don’t be fooled by what you see on social media…Actress, Georgina Onuoha

There is nothing as cool as praising yourself when you know you are on the right track especially as a single mother just to give your children the best and for Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, it has been God all the way.

The actress took out time to praise herself while also encouraging other ladies to hustle hard and to look out for those fake friends who might want to bring them down.

Expressing her thoughts on the kind of human on social media, she wrote, Girls with natural beauty, no fake boobs, no fake filter pictures, no bleached skin, no tummy tuck, no cool sculpting and with real job and paying your bills from your hard labour You guys still rock. Don’t be fooled by what you see on social media. Fake “beaches” everywhere.

“You don’t have to be hawt, you are simply beautiful and amazing just the way you are. Salute to all the beautiful mums on my page. You can never carry a pregnancy, breast your baby and expect your body to be the way it was pre-pregnancy. Stay healthy, exercise and stay beautiful. Proud mama of two, all natural and still fabulous. Don’t conform to societal pressures. Don’t subject your selves to anyone standards of beauty. Fake chics under the knife two four seven thinking themselves as hot.”