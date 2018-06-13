Actor, Ijebu Escapes Death in Fire Accident

Fans of popular Yoruba comic actor, Olatayo Amokade better known as Ijebu, needs to celebrate with the actor as there was no yet another tragic news in the industry.

The actor recently survived a near fire accident which erupted in his hotel room due to possible power surge that led to the Air Condition burning in flames.

Sharing the good news, the actor was filled with thanksgiving for God sparing his life as the room was totally messed up.

“Just escape death now.... Ko si Iku lojuwa atike lakun, Glory be to God almighty for saving my life I will not die but to live and declare the work of God... Thank you Jesus,” he shared.