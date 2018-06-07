modernghana logo

7 June 2018 | Celebrity Picks

PICTURES OF CHIDINMA’S MEET AND GREET WITH HER FANS IN ENUGU

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Chidinma was in Enugu recently for a meet and greet session with her fans. The fans meet up which was planned and organized by G Hills Entertainment Limited saw the singer interact personally with her fans as she answered questions and took pictures with them, followed by signing of autographs amongst other fun activities.

Chidinma also distributed her promotional CD titled ‘CHIDINMA’ which is a compilation of all the music she has released under her record label 40Fied music company including songs like Yanga and Love me.

The songstress took a number of her fans out to lunch and also paid courtesy visits to prominent media houses in the coal city.

67201832706 chidinma 3

67201832707 chidinma 4

67201832707 chidinma 2

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

body-container-line