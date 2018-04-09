Actress, Halima Abubakar Looks Sexy in Ankara outfit

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar is all shades of beauty as she has been enjoying her career and personal businesses which has been doing well.

The actress has not allowed her job to take the better part of her as she constantly ensures she pays better attention to her body.

Recalled that she successfully underwent a surgery some months back and as a result of that, she has been taking things easy while she continues to recover.

The actress recently stepped out in a lovely Ankara outfit looking pretty as usual but with the style of the outfit, it sparked another form of beauty in her.