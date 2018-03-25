Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola Recalls how she was Mocked on Wedding day

It was indeed a week filled with smiles or popular Yoruba actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, who celebrated not just her hubby’s birthday but also her wedding anniversary.

The actress marriage clocked 11 years and they have been happy together without any form of dirty news on family challenges which they have been able to handle as they keep their private life of the media.

The actress used the memorable to recall the various turn out of things on their wedding day as she even recalled how dirty things were being said about her choice of man but to the glory of God, they have been able to pull through together and still counting.

Celebrating her day, she wrote, “The celebration continues. 11 years ago a combination of 2 completely different families (Owolomonse’s + Aiyeola’s ) , friends ( real n fake ), enemies ( known n unknown ), fans and gbeboruns gathered to witness our traditional wedding celebration. It was bigger than a carnival. They laughed, ate, drank, danced, brought good and evil gifts. So much was said about my choice of man as God used u to daze them. Ose oko mi for being you, couldn’t have asked for a better LIFETIME PARTNER. U’re too rare a man, too loving, too understanding, too supportive. Let our love continue to daze them Olowo ori mi @olasexcy , my dad S n D. Till death do us part my love.”