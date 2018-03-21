Come out from Hiding and Shine…Actress, Kemi korede begs Lola Margret

It is not easy times for pretty Nollywood Yoruba actress, Lola Margret, has she is not having the best of times now due to her fraud case in the United states some months back.

The case saw the actress being locked up in US prison for a while before she was released and deported to the country.

Knowing how her image has been affected, the actress who was base in Lagos decided to relocate to Ibadan where she now pitch her tent for the main time till things down a bit.

Well, today is the actress birthday as she turns a year older and most of her industry colleagues are celebrating her and wishing she could come out of her hiding.

One of the actress, Kemi Korede could not hide her thoughts about her as she celebrated her and also shared some advices to her. “Today is all about my day 1 beautiful in and out friend my no1 friend with Heart of Gold TEMILOLA I love you from very first time Honey Nothing do you my Bisola Alaanu oruko tonroni you such a wonderful baby you can give someone your eyes which is everyone knows. come out My darling and keep shinning as ever honey I love you Always my lolami cos you Always there for me when nobody was, I respect you Always my old timer gf Aso iyi e koni faya many more years on earth honey, age with grace Maggie mi Do Enjoy your day.”