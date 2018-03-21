Actress, Adediwura Gold Gets 28 Cakes for her 40th Birthday (photos)

It was indeed a memorable birthday celebration for Nollywood actress, Adediwura Becky Adesegha better known as Adediwura Gold, who turned 40 years of age recently.

The actress was well celebrated but little did she knew the surprise that was coming her way as she got lots of birthday cakes.

So far, the few she collected was about 28 in numbers as she was forced to turn a little garthering to a big party which saw even school children who were on their way home stopping by to celebrate the actress.