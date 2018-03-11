Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima goes Basketballing with Daughter

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, is not allowing her work take her precious time away from her family as she continues to manage her way through all her activities.

The actress has been creating more time for her family especially her baby girl Zino, as they love hanging out together whenever she is around.

Already the little girl has taken after her parents as she is also into acting while schooling but that still does not stop them from playing.

Its weekend and not all the time serious matters so the actress decided to take her daughter outing to play basketball not like the guys who are busy playing football.