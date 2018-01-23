A Good Man Does not Take without Giving…Toni Payne

This thing called marriage has caused serious concern to many and the like of singer, 9ice ex-wife, Toni Payne, cannot keep silent on it.

She has once tested what marriage is all about and to an extent, she is in position to share what that lifetime institution is all about with her observations.

Taking her time to point out some challenges, she never spared the men for some of the silly actions they put up just to make their woman feel bad without adding any form of value to them.

“Marriage is meant to be a mutually beneficial partnership. The moment it’s not, it stops being marriage and starts being servitude, slavery or whatever else you wish to call it. Some men will go on and on about how their wife can cook. That’s beautiful but what other value do you bring to each other? At the end of the day, that is all they can boast of, her cooking and cleaning skills and maybe his sub par fucking skills. Oshi ati iranu

“A good man adds value to who you already are, wanting you happy, comfortable and fulfilled. You will want to do these things for him cos you know he doesn’t take them for granted. He knows it’s not his birth right. A good man doesn’t just take take take without giving value back.

“Then there is this thing with men trying to control a woman’s sexuality. The “ho” brainwashing is real. They make you feel bad about what you do with your vagina while they do whatever they want with their prick. Misogyny & Patriarchy is the root of many evils. Its ok to be woke about ur sexuality. Its ok to want to explore responsibly. It doesn’t make u less of a good woman. Any man who leads u to believe your sexuality is a bad thing is simply projecting his insecurities on you while trying to control you. Loyalty is given, not taken.”