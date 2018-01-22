modernghana logo

Ex-governor of Oyo state’s Daughter Creates Stare in public with outfit

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Daughter of ex-governor of Oyo state, Grace Lodoja, has created lots of buzz on social media with her fashion style which calls for serious concern.

She is one that loves fashion and she has gradually groom herself to that level where she does not care about what is being said about her.

It’s all about the tech world and sis is doing fine just the way she wants to live her life as she continues to enjoy her father’s wealth.

She created stare recently when she stepped out in an outfit that calls for serious questioning considering the kind of reputable family she is from.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

