Colourful Traditional Wedding Photos Of Ex-Beauty Queen Ijeoma Okafor And Her Pastor Husband

Ex- Beauty Queen Ijeoma Okafor who reigned supreme as Face Of Nigeria World has finally joined her man as his wife following the traditional wedding held at her hometown in Enugu recently.

‎It could be recalled that the pretty damsel had a pre-wedding shoot fews some weeks back with her man, ‎Pastor Julius Ekweozor , the General Overseer of Charismatic Restoration Ministries Ibusa Asaba,Delta State. The just concluded traditional marriage ceremony recorded some impressive presence of her friends and families of both couple who witnessed the new union.

‎Queen Ijeoma Okafor while speaking to her publicist, AlexReports said she was excited to finally settle with the man after her heart. In her words\' This is a special day for me, I have always looked forward to this day and must confess am truly pleased to make this marital history, I love my husband and I thank all my friends who travelled from far and wide to celebrate us\'

‎A special date has been fixed in 2018 around Easter season for the white wedding ‎which is expected to hold in Delta State

