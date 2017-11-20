See Why Gospel Singer, Gloria Doyle Decides Not To Perform In Any Concert

Nigerian Gospel Singer-Songwriter, Gloria Doyle Reveals that she would rather not honour the invitation to any concert if she is called to Entertain and not Minister.

It is one thing to perform and Entertain, but then it is another to MINISTER, and that is a niche Gloria Doyle have carved for herself.

Speaking with the news correspondents Justin and Uche in an Exclusive Interview on the News at 10 on Galaxy TV, She made it clear that "A Gospel Artiste is supposed to MINISTER and not perform to thrill anybody. A Secular artiste can thrill, but if you claim to be a Gospel Artiste, you are to minister for the renewal of souls. You can't see me just anywhere, not because I don't get invites, but I tell you if it is for Entertainment, Count me Out. Don't accept me because you are not going to Judge me at the end. I am not looking for acceptance. Don't rate me A class but rather rate me as a MINISTER and somebody interested in people's souls which is the reason I am moving very slowly and steady because I understand what it means. Some people would just call me and say Gospel artiste are the ones reigning now, I have seen people that come to me saying why don't you do it this way, but I tell them NO. Even if you see me sing, I do that to pave way in other to get people's attention but my point remains unchanged that a Gospel Artiste is to Minister and bring down the presence of God for Salvation and Redemption so as to impact many lives around the world.