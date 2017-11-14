My Mother Wanted me to be a Lecturer…Comedian, Bovi Reveals

Not many parents accepts their children going into entertainment some because of the kind of lives they see them live while some parents are well-to-do and know they can provide for their children till old age.

Back then while growing, our parents are always out to pick what we will become in the future for us as kids and we are left with no choice but to dance to their tune but today, things have changed just the way it changed for comedian, Bovi.

Bovi during a motivational speech recently, shared part of his success story to stardom as he stated that his parents especially his mother never supported his idea of studying Theatre Arts because she feels the course is meant for people without future.

Even after his Youths Service, the comedian was told by his mother that lecturing job was available for him just for him to make a choice of University or Polytechnic and it is done.

According to him, “One of the biggest luck I think I ever had in my life was discovering who I was at a very young age. I was 15 and I asked my mum people doing movies what do they study, she said Theatre Arts, but it is a useless course that was the day I decided that I was going to study Theatre Arts. When I was 18, I got into the university and it was a tug of war between folks and I from 100level till final year because they wanted me to change department but I stocked to my course luckily, they let me be. I thought that was the end, during Youths Service my mum said when you finish, go back to Delta state, I have two jobs for you as a lecturer either in the polytechnic or the university.”