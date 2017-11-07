Invest in Your Woman, Reap the Benefit Later…Singer, Timi Dakolo



Singer, Timi Dakolo, is all over his wife and despite how social media have tried in fueling rumours about his personal life, the love keeps getting stronger with his wife.

The singer shared of photo of himself and his wife goofing around and made his fans understand investing time with their loved ones is what makes a relationship last long.

He stressed that investment is not about money but simple logic that does not require science but pure understanding and identifying what one really want.

In his words, “If you invest in her, you will reap the benefits. it’s not rocket science.”