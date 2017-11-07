modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Nollywood Fashion

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actor, Desmond Elliot Looking Stylish Each Day

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, since becoming a politician has been giving his colleagues at the office a tough run for their money when it comes to fashion.

The actor is rarely seen dressed in English outfit as he prefers native attires which really looks good on him all thanks to his fashion designer who has been doing great justice to his clothes.

Desmond recently stepped out in an Agbada outfit at the just concluded face of Democracy Awards which was held in Abuja, and he indeed stole the show with his outfit.

There is never a dull moment whenever the actor steps into an event because he tries to create humour and also add glamour with his outfit.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

