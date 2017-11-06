PARLIAMENTAL DEMOCRATIC POLITICS IS WHEN POLITICIANS, IN POWER OR OPPOSITION CAN SIT DOWN AMICABLY TO ADDRESS AND RESOLVE ISSUES.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Comedian, Basketmouth Celebrate 7th year Wedding Anniversary
Comedian, Basketmouth with his wife are just one couple that can walk head high knowing that they have been able to build their home with the fear of God.
In recent times, fans have woken up to hear sad news of various failed marriages of some Nigerian celebrities but the comedian has been able to manage his home front.
There is no perfect home but the comedian has so far been able to keep his marriage away from social media ad things have been working out well them.
They are currently celebrating their 7th year wedding anniversary and the comedian decided to surprise his wife with gifts.