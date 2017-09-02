modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Cross Rivers Most Beautiful Girl Flags off 2017 Registration

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | The Buzz

Cross Rivers Most Beautiful Girl is an annual beauty pageant that emerges beauty queens that can act as humanitarian ambassadors, represent Cross Rivers in numerous projects.

Over the years, the beauty pageant has raised beautiful girls from Cross Rivers State who represent Cross Rivers State in the global world.

The Winners Headed by the Most Beautiful Girl in Cross Rivers not only portrays Exemplary Qualities but also advocate for the masses especially in Cross Rivers State, meanwhile the competition is open for young ladies who are beautiful, bold and ready to represent Cross Rivers in international platforms.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

The Buzz

TOP STORIES

Kenya Elections: Don't Blame International Observers

8 hours ago

Christian Council Wishes Muslims Well

8 hours ago

quot-img-1"I will not devalue my values in order to be valued."

By: Jacob Frimpong, Lond quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line