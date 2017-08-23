modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I’ve no Intentions of Promoting Tobacco Smoking…Olamide Replies

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Sightings

Recently, singer, Olamide’s latest single, ‘Wo,’ has been receiving massive airplay and social media promotions until news broke that it was on the verge of being ban.

It all started on the social media page of the federal ministry of health pointing out the video footage of the part showing people smoking cigarette.

Well, Olamide, has come out to clear the air on the issue that he has no intentions of promoting tobacco to get people killed.

According to the singer, “No intentions of promoting tobacco to get people killed, I love my people, I love my country, one love , one Nigeria #ClearTheAir Oya Wo !”

The ministry appreciated the singer’s reply about his song as they also stated that they have no plans in banning the song.

“We had a good call with rapper @olamide_YBNL who learnt that Tobacco kills 6 Million people yearly. He committed to making things right! Thank you rapper Olamide for your response. We respect this heart for the health of the people and your fans. Responsibility! We are in the business of public health promotion. It is not in our mandate to ban music. We thank Olamide for his cooperation. One Nigeria!”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sightings

TOP STORIES

Five under investigation over $66m SSNIT software deal

2 hours ago

Charlotte Osei wins US Woman of Courage 2017 award

3 hours ago

quot-img-1the hands run faster than the legs but in the end the hand takes all the glory n cheers!

By: Snr Captain quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line