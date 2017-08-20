modernghana logo

Movie Producer, Kazeem Bello Celebrates 1Year wedding Anniversary

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
49 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

Easy going Nollywood set designer cum producer, Kazeem Bello and his pretty wife, are currently having their wedding anniversary celebration as their marriage turns a year older.

Having enjoyed a good journey in the movie industry, Kazeem decided to bid farewell to bachelorhood as he decided to wed his long time lover, Akeju Abiodun, in 2016.

Celebrating his day, Kazeem disclosed that he is the luckiest man as God blessed him with a pretty and loving wife who has not given him cause to regret.

In his words, “I am the most luckiest person to have such a beautiful and loving wife like you. May we both stay like this forever. God bless both of us,It's a year the God Almighty gives me my side rib, my source of happiness and my world. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US.”

