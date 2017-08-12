modernghana logo

I’m Too Old to Run for Political Office…Charly Boy

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
35 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Singer and social commentator, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy, recently staged a protest with some well meaning Nigerians to challenge ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to either resume work or step down.

The protest was not welcomed in some quarters as even the Nigerian Police did not help matters as they sprayed tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesters in Abuja.

Speaking with Punch Newspaper about his political stand, he was of the opinion that he is all out to motivate and inspire others about the country as he is too old to run for a political office.

On why he cannot run for a political office, he said, “I cannot run but I can find someone who is qualified to do the job. I am too old for that. I have been privileged to meet some wonderful people in this country and I know it is doable. I am not wired to run for office, what I am able to do is to fix things, inspire and motivate people. I am a teacher and that is who I am.”

