I’m now Trending Because I Said no more Music Production Abroad…Lai Mohammed Mocks

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has decided to mock some of the Nigerian entertainers who feel grieved over his statement about video production abroad.

The Minister came on social media to laugh at the way Nigerians have been complaining over the matter as he stressed that there was no going back on it.

Lai was surprised that he could trend o fast on social media over his statement but disclosed that he was disappointed with the way Nigerians take matters.

In his words, “So am trending on twitter. Just because I said music shouldn't be produced abroad. I am disappointed. If you shoot your musical videos outside Nigeria you will be prosecuted. Shoot all your videos in Nigeria we have good locations.”

