Life is like a moving train, people drop and others enter, do not bother about those that are dropping but focus on those that are coming in and move onBy: Ikechukwu Izuakor
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
No More Traditional Marriage for Tonto Dikeh, Officially Single
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has really pushed her ex-hubby’s family to the wall that things have gotten so messy than thought.
It will be recalled that some days back the actress had given several revelations about her marriage to Olakunle Churchill to a point where she claimed she paid her own bride price.
These allegations did not go down well with the Olakunle’s as they became so furious and with latest reports, all the bride price paid on Tonto’s head has been returned by her family.
According MediaHubRoom report; “A week ago, Tonto Dikeh revealed in a leaked text that she paid her bride price herself, however, her father has said that Olakunle Churchill fulfilled all traditional requirements and has returned the bride price to him and in so doing has annulled their traditional marriage.
Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill requests for the bride price he paid on Tonto Dikeh. Churchill’s uncle, Bishop Dare met with Tonto Dikeh’s father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Portharcourt to collect the bride price this week.”
