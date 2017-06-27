modernghana logo

It is Hard to Deal with Pretenders…Actress, Biodun Okeowo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
19 minutes ago | In The Closet

These days, sexy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omobutty, has been sharing some inspiring messages with her fans and that has continued to earn her top spot in the hearts of many.

Recently, she passed a very strong message across which goes to show that she may have been hurt by someone she calls her friend.

In her words, “It is hard to deal with someone who smiles and pretends to like you to your face and sticks that eight inch blade in your back when you turn around.”

Biodun has been very picky with the kind of friends she keeps as she spends more of her time focusing on her business than seating around to talk with people that will not add value to her life.

