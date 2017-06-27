TOP STORIES
“If you don't believe in enemies , you are always a step ahead of them”By: ― Chief-Icons Rashid
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
It is Hard to Deal with Pretenders…Actress, Biodun Okeowo
These days, sexy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omobutty, has been sharing some inspiring messages with her fans and that has continued to earn her top spot in the hearts of many.
Recently, she passed a very strong message across which goes to show that she may have been hurt by someone she calls her friend.
In her words, “It is hard to deal with someone who smiles and pretends to like you to your face and sticks that eight inch blade in your back when you turn around.”
Biodun has been very picky with the kind of friends she keeps as she spends more of her time focusing on her business than seating around to talk with people that will not add value to her life.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
