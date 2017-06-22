modernghana logo

Actress, Georgina Onuoha Shows off Sexy Body in Bikini

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
2 hours ago | Nollywood At Large

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has gotten her fans talking after she shared a picture of herself having a nice time at the beach.

The actress shared raunchy photos of herself on bikini as she is currently on vacation with her two daughters.

It has not been easy for the actress, taking care of her children all by herself and also struggling through her health challenges who she has finally settled.

She made her fans who might want to come criticizing her to understand that she is all out to enjoy her imperfect life because she needs to be free.

“Embracing my imperfect perfection. My scars don’t define me. I choose to be happy and free. Embrace your world,” she shared.

