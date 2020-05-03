Covid-19: 5 Out Of 10 People Wears Nose Masks In Koforidua — Survey

A survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Koforidua in the Eastern Region reveals that almost five people out of 10 are seen wearing face masks.

Mr Elvis Attafuah, a resident of Korle Nkwanta, a suburb of Koforidua who shared his experience said, due to the relaxation of the lockdown, the movement of people have become dangerous as one would not know who is the carrier of the virus, so the only way out is to start using the face mask for safety.

He said, the region is also recoding cases of the COVID 19 and this has made it more dangerous and one needed to protect himself.

A resident of Nsukwao, a suburb of Koforidua, Ms Miriam Kwao said, she started wearing the face mask right after the country started recording the cases of coronavirus because she was afraid she may contract the virus as she travels a lot for business and other important duties.

A trader who spoke on anonymity said, she has seen some of her colleagues wear the mask every day, however, she finds it difficult breathing when she put the mask on, so that has prevented her from wearing the mask often.

The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly on April 27, 2020 issued a press statement that wearing of the nose and mouth masks within the municipality is mandatory for everybody.

The statement directed that commercial drivers should ensure that all passengers in their vehicles wear nose and mouth masks before allowing them to board their vehicles.

It said notices of ''NO NOSE MASK, NO ENTRY” should be displayed at vantage points including offices, lorry stations, shops, markets, malls, banks, pharmacy shops, and all public places.

---GNA