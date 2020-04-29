Covid-19 Mother's Fresh Baby Tests Negative; Second Test To Be Ready

A three-day-old baby girl delivered by a COVID-19 positive mother-of-four at the Kumasi South Hospital in the Ashanti Region has tested negative for coronavirus in the first test that has been conducted on samples that were extracted from her 24 hours after delivery, even though it is being breastfed by the mother.

The hospital is taking fresh samples from the child today, Wednesday, 29 April, for a second test, sources close to the mother and child told Class News’ Gemma Appiah.

The mother wears a face shield while breastfeeding the baby.

After feeding time, the little child is kept, at least, six feet away from its mother, the sources revealed.

The 35-year-old mother delivered Sunday dawn.

She was first admitted on 23 April 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Doctors and nurses are monitoring them in case any emergency intervention is needed.

Currently, the Ashanti Region has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases – 84.

Nationwide, 16 people have died of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye revealed on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

Meanwhile, the caseload has gone up to 1,671 from the previous 1,550.

According to Dr Kuma-Aboagye, 563 of them were from general surveillance.

He said 1,461 are well or showing “no symptoms and responding to treatment”.

Out of the total cases, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said six patients were “critically ill” with two of them at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), three at Ga East Municipal Hospital and one at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The GHS D-G said so far the number of recoveries has increased to 188 while more patients are awaiting their second test to be added to the recoveries category.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 1,433, Ashanti Region – 84, Eastern Region – 57, Upper East Region – 18, Oti Region – 17, Central Region – 17, Northern Region – 13, Volta Region – 11, Western Region – 9, Upper West Region – 8, North-East Region – 2, Western North Region – 1.

Four regions, Savannah, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East are COVID-19-free.

