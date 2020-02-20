MCE Supports Pig Farmer With A Pig Style

Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central has handled over a pig style worth GH¢16,99I.00 to Mr. Daniel Kwadwo Peh at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

Handing over the project, Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central said the Rural Enterprise Programme is part of the government’s initiatives which seek to reduce poverty and improve the living standard of the people.

According to her, education is not the only avenue that could make people rich, hence the decision of government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s introduction of planting for food and jobs programme and other interventions programmes have created a platform for citizens to acquire entrepreneurial skills to enable them to expand their businesses and also to create jobs.

Mrs. Victoria urged Mr Kwadwo Peh to impact his knowledge and skills acquired over the years in the industry free of charge to those who want to undergo pig farming activities as stated in the Holy Bible that “give unto others so that it will also be given to you’’.

She charged pig farmers in the Municipality to form Association to ensure they are identified. This she said would help them to seek regular support from the government as and when necessary and charged the beneficiary of the project to maintain the structure to make it serves the intended purposes.

In an exclusive interview with ISD, Mr. Kwadwo Peh said he has undergone pig farming for many years and currently can boast of having many sows, boars and piglets.

He further said a training workshop on agribusiness was organized for farmers to equip them with necessary skills and knowledge to enable them to adopt modern methods of farming through the support of Rural Enterprise Programme.

According to him, his performance at the programme was very impressive and was promised to be given a helping hand and indicated that this handing over a pig style project is in fulfilment of the promise made by financiers of Rural Enterprise Projects.

Mr. Peh used the occasion to advise the younger generation to take advantage of the government’s planting for food and jobs programme to invest their resources in farming activities rather than investing in unscrupulous areas such as scamming.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central and all fanciers of the project for supporting him acquire such an important pig style project and promised to maintain the structure to make it serves its intended purposes.

Mr. Mongson Richard, the Municipal Director of Business Advisory Centre in an address indicated that National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) was established by ACT of Parliament (ACT 434, 1981) and has four operational areas such as entrepreneurial development, women entrepreneurship development, credit development and policy planning, monitoring and evaluation.

He, however, used the opportunity to explain the work of his department to the stakeholders present at the handing over ceremony, adding that, over the years the Rural Enterprise Programme has supported many people especially the vulnerable ones in the rural areas in diverse ways of which the residents at Akyem Oda is no inception.

Mr. Martin Wiredu, the contractor in charge of Osrommoa Construction Company Limited thanked the Management of the Assembly and Rural Enterprise Secretariat for the support given him to enable him to complete the project on time to serve its intended purposes.