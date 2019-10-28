Garu-Tempane NHIS Begs For Logistics

The Garu-Tempane District of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cries over inadequate staff and equipment hindering its optimal performance and has appealed to the authorities for urgent support.

The office which does not have a satellite depends on mobile data for outreach exercises, thus, affecting the registration of new membership and renewal of existing ones.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Garu, Acting District manager of the scheme, Mr. Musah Yogri said, the scheme recorded a total of 41,754 new membership and renewals for 2019 against a target of 49,004 adding that, a befitting office for the scheme will result in higher performance.

“The Garu-Tempane District office is lacking staff to operate effectively and the office is also not enclosed. We do not have a satellite office and depends on mobile data for outreach exercises and also do not have enough computers for administrative work as most of them are about eight years old”.

Mr. Yogri, said, amidst the challenges, the scheme will organize more community targeted registrations to increase premium mobilization and membership through closer collaboration with stakeholders.

“We will ensure closer collaboration with social welfare and the Ghana Educations Service to effectively register indigenes, LEAP beneficiaries and school children.”

He hinted that; the scheme will intensify public education on new NHIS policies especially the mobile renewal service, and thus urged the public to take advantage of them to avoid being inconvenienced at their office.

“The NHIS has introduced new policies such as the E-receipting, mobile authentication and mobile renewal for membership. These interventions are aimed at reducing the operational cost of the scheme and address any inconvenience that would have been caused as a result of members coming to the office to transact business”.

Mr. Yogri admonished residents in the area to embrace the biometric NHIS card considering its numerous benefits compared to the previous ones.

“The Biometric NHIS card as compared to the NHIS mutual scheme booklet and the NHIS magnetic card, contains security features, prevent duplication and impersonation and easy to edit data especially with lost ID cards. It also supports biometric and non-biometric authentication”.

