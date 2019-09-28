NPP Primaries: Ada East DCE Wins

Sarah Dugbake Pobee

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada East District Assembly, Sarah Dugbake Pobee, has won the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.

She is to represent the Party in the 2020 parliamentary elections in Ada East.

She polled 263 votes to beat her only contender, Betty Korleki Atsupui Quarshie who garnered 126 votes.

The Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission, Lilian Asare declared the results.

There were four rejected ballots.

A total of 392 delegates from 73 polling stations voted in the all female contest.

—Daily Guide