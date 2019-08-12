Zoomlion, Ministry Of Health Holds Training On Reducing Mosquito Population In The Northern Region

The Vector Control unit of Zoomlion Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Health has undertaken a training program on effective larval source management for its operatives in the northern region to help control the mosquito population.

Mosquitoes are considered one of the deadliest animals in the world that transmit diseases and more than half of the world’s population lives in areas with mosquito species.

The training program which is being supported by a team from Noguchi memorial institute for medical research of the University of Ghana and National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) took participants through how to implement and monitor larvae source management, mapping of water bodies and targeting main mosquito breeding sites to reduce the mosquito population.

Dr. Kwadwo Kyereme Frempong, an Entomologist with the Noguchi institute for medical research who led the session on larval source management explained that key mosquito types such as Anopheles, Aedes, and Culex are of public health concern hence the need to sustain their control to prevent the outbreak of diseases.

“The peak hours for mosquito bites ranges from 6pm to 10pm and most of the biting occurs outdoor. The public should take note and watch their lifestyle during these hours” he pointed out.

He added that the operatives will use Bacillus thuringiensis var israelensis (Bti) which has been recommended for larviciding by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an efficient biological agent against mosquito larvae.

Madam Muniratu Venu, a social and behavior change communication expert who also taught participants on the need to utilize local available channels to engage community members touted it as an efficient way of gaining public support for the exercise to sustain its success.

The Head of Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion, Rev. Ebenezer Kwame Addae indicated that the training program is being undertaken in all the regions to equip participants with scientific knowledge on effective Larval source management to help reduce mosquito population.

The participants of the training programme included Malaria focal persons, Health promotion officers, District Environmental Health officers and staff of Zoomlion in the northern region.