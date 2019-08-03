Ambulance Service To Receive 48 New Vehicles

The Ghana National Ambulance Service in the next 40 days will take delivery of 48 new Mercedes Benz Ambulances as the first batch of the 275 ambulances promised by the government.

The Akufo-Addo led government has unveiled 275 Mercedes Benz Ambulances which will be distributed to all constituencies in the country.

DGN online’s sources say the Ambulances were procured by the Ministry for Special Initiatives and would be handed over to the Ministry of Health for onward delivery.

The medical vehicles, unveiled at the Silver Star Auto Limited by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are fitted with modern equipment and built to suit Ghana’s terrain.

The provision of the Ambulances is in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s December 2018 promise to provide Ambulances to all the 275 constituencies to solve the ambulance deficit in Ghana’s health sector.

In a Facebook post sighted by this portal, the Public Relations Officer of the National Ambulance Service, Mr Simmons Yussif Kewura said, “as a staff of the National Ambulance Service, a service mandated to provide pre-hospital care to Ghanaians; my job satisfaction is to have the necessary tools and logistics to work with and for the Service to function and able to render its responsibilities to our publics (Ghanaians) is when these logistics are available”.

He added “Today as I write this piece the Service in the next 40 days will take delivery of 48 new Mercedes Benz Ambulances as the first batch of the 275 ambulances promised by the government”.

Mr. Yussif Kewura expressed optimistic that “Though the ambulances are yet to arrive, I can say the signs are just reflective and I can see joy on the faces of the staff of the National Ambulance Service. May these ambulances arrive safely in Ghana”?