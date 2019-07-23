Elom Ohene Of NDC To Snatch South Dayi Seat 

Elom Ohene is a young, dynamic, enthusiastic, highly spirited grassroots and motivational politician well over par. He belongs to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and he hails from South Dayi in the Volta region of Ghana.

He is seeking to bring his humanitarian-centered activities to the fore of mainstream politics having been actively involved in helping to touch the lives of those in distress and the poor particularly.

This is something Elom Ohene has continuously executed over the past couple of years or more and the evidence exists to show the impact he has made considering the turnaround a lot of beneficiaries both local people and beyond have witnessed.

Elom is currently the Executive director of Humanitarian Alarm, an NGO working in the supreme interests of marginalised and deprived communities in Ghana.

Elom Ohene has taken the bold step to contest in the impending NDC Primaries as the next Member of Parliament for the South Dayi Constituency.

He is doing this again after several attempts failed sometime past.

“My first political stint was at the Okai-Koi South Constituency, then again moved to the Subin Constituency in 2005 after I migrated to work with the Bank of Ghana in Kumasi.

…This was where I became an executive and helped to resource the party in the 2008 and 2012 General and Parliamentary Elections. Thereafter, I shifted all focus to my parent constituency to help nurture and ensure that the NDC is well-grounded and in the best of shapes.”

According to Elom, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with ModernGhana, he has surfaced on the political scene again this time with the ultimate reason to provide a new lease of hope to the NDC party grassroots and the South Dayi constituents in general.

He says that having observed from far and for years, he sees a clear disconnection between the NDC party and its support base especially during periods of power and that void is exactly what he is seeking to fill.

“I am determined to inculcate into our body politics that rare "human face" as a catalyst to push the dreams and aspirations of the people. It is said that, to whom much is given, much is expected" but in my case, nothing has been given to me yet but I have achieved a lot for my community as a youthful candidate,” he revealed.

From a background of the UP tradition, his grandfather, the late William Christian Norman, was one of the numerous politicians to be chased into exile.

As a young chap growing up in Osu near the Osu Castle seat of government, he was inspired by events leading to the restoration of democratic rule from the year 1992.

Touching on the hurdle of political campaigns due to the nature of politics in Ghana, which has always required a big deal of financial muscle, Elorm assured that he has marshaled his own resources to help uplift the South Dayi constituency especially in the areas of youth and sports development, health and education.

“In all these, I am of the opinion that I will be able to achieve much with the availability of state resources when I eventually wield some power. The era where the politician wins power and abandons the populace is archaic and immoral,” he underscored.

According to Elom, politics is meant to benefit the masses and not some few selected elites or groups of people.

“I have demonstrated beyond all reasonable doubt, I am for the masses and have their ultimate interest at heart. One of my main thematic areas is political inclusiveness, that will be a far deviation from the era where political participation is by the very elite and exclusive few, with the masses sitting on the fence,” he said.

He further pledged that under his tenure, decisions affecting the people's welfare will involve broader consultations intended to bring everybody on board

“As the next MP for South Dayi, I will ensure selfless leadership will be our hallmark and the same standard throughout my term office,” he said.

Elom Ohene holds an International Executive MBA in International Business from the prestigious Paris Graduate School of Management (PGSM) France and currently a doctoral candidate at the Swiss Management Centre (SMC) University specialising in Politics Economy with focus on Ethical leadership.