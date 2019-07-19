Former CEO Of State Enterprise Commission To Replace Alban Bagbin

Dr. Camynta Baezie, former Chief Executive Officer of State Enterprise Commission(SEC) and currently a lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) has filed nomination to contest for the parliamentary candidate of Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency on the ticket of NDC.

The seasoned academic is considered by many as the fit-in successor of Bagbin because of his local, national and international clout. Dr. Camynta Baezie has worked in Europe and Asia for many years before coming to Ghana to work as a technocrat in the Ministry of Works and Housing and finally heading the State Enterprise Commission(SEC).

The constituents are anticipating his calm composure and humility will be the magic wand in uniting the NDC party in the constituency ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Speaking to the media, a constituency executive of undisclosed identity admitted that Dr. Camynta has the personality to woe floating voters for the NDC. He stressed with a question ‘who are those that are contesting?' Bagbin was well-known and respected across the length and breadth of this country. We cannot substitute Bagbin with any weak player. We have to get someone who is better or at least with the same personality as Bagbin. Those that have shown interest so far, Doctor is outstanding. He has the local glamour to win the seat. He also has national and international appeal. So he is in a good position to lobby for development to come to Nadowli/Kaleo constituency. For me, I think the choice is clear"

Many branch executives spoke to the media and most confessed their preference for Dr. Camynta. The NDC will go to the polls on 24th August 2019 to elect their parliamentary candidates. If things remain as they are, Dr. Camynta is most likely to lead the NDC in the Nadowli/Kaleo constituency into the 2020 general election. Many NDC activists consider the other eight contestants as not viable enough to maintain the seat for the NDC. But will victory be placed on the shoulders of the former CEO of SEC so easily? 24th August will tell.