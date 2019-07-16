Bryan Acheampong Promises Free Maternal Care For Pregnant Women In Abetifi Constituency

Hon. Bryan Acheampong

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency who doubles as Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security has promised pregnant women in Abetifi Constituency will soon receive free medical care and Support from the first trimester till one year after delivery.

According to the MP, a policy will be rolled out in September this year and will span across all the 146 communities within the Kwahu East District.

This, he noted will ensure that pregnant women receive improved free medical care.

Hon. Bryan Acheampong gave the assurance on Monday, 15th July 2019, during the commissioning of Ultra-Modern ward facility at Kwahu Tafo St. Joseph Clinic and Maternity in Kwahu East District to improve service delivery.

“Most people are unable to seek medical attention at various health facilities due to lack of funds. For this reason, we are here to assist the vulnerable in society to enable them to have access to health care during and even after pregnancy”, Hon. Bryan Acheampong stressed.

He added, “We are using this intervention to provide sustainable financial protection to the vulnerable people to access healthcare”.

Some women commended the MP whiles citing that the policy will go a long way to help pregnant women who could not access antenatal care due to poverty smile.

They further indicated that the policy would reduce infant and maternal mortality in Kwahu East.