Joma Residents Benefit From Dental Health Fair 

About 337 residents of Joma in Ablemakuma, a suburb of Accra have benefited from a two-day medical and dental health fair.

The outreach program was organized by the Global Foundation for Dental Healthcare and Awareness, Inc. as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities to Mark its 4th Annual Dental Community Service project celebration.

The beneficiaries included school children from Joma Methodist Basic School and many adults from the community.

Mrs. Felicia Williams, Registered Dental Hygienist and CEO of the organization said the exercise was also supported by the University of Ghana School of Medicine and Dental.

She advised the parents to make their children dental healthcare a priority and urged them to visit the dental clinic for dental health screenings at least once a year.

Some of the beneficiary residents who spoke to our news team described the outreach programmer as a dream come true.

They suggested that the exercise be organized not only on a yearly basis but also, in several other communities to enable others to benefit from the needed care.