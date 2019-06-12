Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12.06.2019 Europe

Donald's stump: France to send another tree to US after oak dies

By RFI
Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
JUN 12, 2019 EUROPE
Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said he will send another tree to his US counterpart Donald Trump after an oak he gifted the president last year during a state visit died in quarantine.

"It's no big drama," Macron told Swiss television, indicating that although the tree was given as a token of the friendship between France and the US, the dead oak is not indicative of the up-and-down relationship between the two countries.

"The symbol was to plant it together," said Macron. The two presidents, with their wives looking on, dug the hole for the tree while wearing suits in the White House gardens. Pundits in the US noticed that the tree never returned, suggesting that the France-US alliance was not as sturdy as it once was.

Macron said he plans to send another oak from the Belleau Wood in northern France. Some 1,800 American soldiers died there in 1918 during a major battle.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

4 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line