ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Podcast: War on youth, Ionesco in Paris, French women's right to vote

By Sarah Elzas - RFI
Europe Podcast: War on youth, Ionesco in Paris, French women's right to vote
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Why French youth are once again under fire as the government vows to crack down on violent crime. The staying power of Ionesco's The Bald Soprano in one of Paris's smallest theatres. And why French women won the right to vote so much later than many of their European neighbours.

In recent weeks President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal have been looking for ways to tackle what Macron has called a wave of ultraviolence sweeping the country. They've put the focus on young people, but not everyone agrees with the assessment. Critics have denounced the government proposals as reactionary, fuelling yet another "war" on youth. Sociologist Laurent Mucchielli, who says statistics do not show any rise in violent crime committed by youngsters, talks about why France regularly targets young people, and how it is often linked to electoral politics. (Listen @2'15'')

The Bald Soprano and The Lesson, by Romanian-French avant-garde playwright Eugène Ionesco, have been running at the tiny Théatre de la Huchette in Paris five times a week non-stop since 1957. Two million people have flocked to watch the plays, which are performed in their original staging and set. But what's it like for the 45-member company, some of whom have been acting in Ionesco's absurdist universe for more than 30 years? We went along to the 20,024th performance to find out. (Listen @18'50'')

French women obtained the right to vote on 21 April 1944, later than most other countries in Europe. Historian Anne-Sarah Moalic talks about the long road to equal suffrage, which required patient activism along with a bit of geopolitical chaos. And a woman who voted in France's very first elections open to all adults, in April 1945, recalls the excitement and pressure of her maiden trip to the ballot box. (Listen @11'05'')

Episode mixed by Cecile Pompéani. 
Spotlight on France is a podcast from Radio France International. Find us on rfienglish.com, Apple podcasts (link here), Spotify (link here) or your favourite podcast app (pod.link/1573769878).

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Dr. Wiafe Akenteng, Founder of Natural Way Herbal Clinic Dr. Wiafe Akenteng: Over 3,000 cured of kidney disease by award-winning Ghanaian...

41 minutes ago

Simon Osei-Mensah Do I have to apologise for doing my security work? I won’t – Simon Osei-Mensah t...

41 minutes ago

Railway Minister Peter Amewu loses 94-year-old mother Railway Minister Peter Amewu loses 94-year-old mother

41 minutes ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, addressing mine workers union on Thursday, April 25 Prestea and Bogoso mines: Complete payment of outstanding salaries not later tha...

1 hour ago

NDC postpones Prof. Opoku-Agyemang entry tour to May NDC postpones Prof. Opoku-Agyemang entry tour to May

2 hours ago

All my businesses have collapsed under Akufo-Addo — NDC Central regional chair All my businesses have collapsed under Akufo-Addo — NDC Central regional chair

2 hours ago

Military, Prison Officers clash in Bawku, three injured Military, Prison Officers clash in Bawku, three injured

2 hours ago

GRA-SML contract: MFWA files RTI request demanding KPMG report GRA-SML contract: MFWA files RTI request demanding KPMG report

2 hours ago

Court threatens to call second accused to testify if NDC's Ofosu Ampofo fails to appear Court threatens to call second accused to testify if NDC's Ofosu Ampofo fails to...

2 hours ago

Family accuses hospital of medical negligence, extortion in death of 17-year-oldat Kasoa Family accuses hospital of medical negligence, extortion in death of 17-year-old...

Just in....
body-container-line