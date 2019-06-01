Agona West Declare War On Open Defecation

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan

In the wake of the raining season, the Agona West Municipal Assembly has vowed to deal with Sanitation offenders in the Municipality severely to deter others who engage in Open Defecation.

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan said the assembly has distributed a total of 145 sets of digni-loo toilet equipment to some Communities in the Municipality under the International Development Association (IDA) Community Led Sanitation (CLTS) Programme

The Communities she noted, are Kesewa, Gyamanfom, Otabilkwa, Yaw Nkum, Amponsah and Samuel.

In addition to the above, she indicated that another 14 communities are also participating in a similar CLTS Programme in collaboration with UNICEF.

According to her, this is to improve personal hygiene and to boost sanitation in the Municipality.

Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan said this at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Assembly held at Agona Swedru recently.

She opined that the Assembly was doing everything possible within its power to ensure Open Defecation Free in the Municipality and also maintain its status as the cleanest Municipality in the Central Region.

"Hon. Presiding Member, the construction of twenty (20) mechanized boreholes in selected Communities with finding from Qatar Charity are now completed," she intimated.

She stressed that the Assembly is making frantic efforts to get electricity connected to those boreholes so as to make them fully functional.

According to her, the Assembly undertook six clean-up exercises, two of which had to do with the 'Operation Clean the Highways' which was initiated by the Regional Minister.

"The exercise was very successful and I wish to commend all those who participated in it. The Environmental Health Department of the Assembly Led by Mr. George Freeman has been embarking on series of public education programmes in the communities through Information Centers and local radio stations," she stated.

The MCE emphasised that the Assembly seeks to eradicate environmental related diseases. "I wish to appeal to Assembly Members to lead the campaign your respective Electoral Areas so that together we can achieve our set goal in respect of Open Defecation Free in the Municipality"

On Development Projects, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan noted that construction of 1 no. 3-Unit classroom block with ancillary facilities and Construction of 1 no. CHPS Compound have been completed for Nkranfo and Ahamadonko respectively.

She also announced that construction of 2 Unit KG classroom block with office and Dining facility at Agona Kwaman was at the Lintel Level, while similar project for Agona Oteiprow was at the sub- structure Level.

"Renovation of Agona Swedru Town Hall is ongoing. The Assembly has received clearance from GETfund to initiate procurement process for the construction of 6-unit classroom block each at Ahamadonko, Nyarkrom SDA School and Salvation Army School for the Deaf at Agona Swedru," the MCE stated.

Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan added other projects in the pipeline include completion of Swedru Abattoir, drilling of boreholes in some selected communities, provision of desks to selected schools and construction of a market at Agona Bobikuma.

"Pothole patching is currently ongoing on the main Market-Mandela road, Texaco- Slaughter House Road and Ekwamkrom Barrier-PWD Yard Road. Again, work will soon commence on the construction of additional Five (5) culverts, rehabilitation of roads as well as pothole patching with funding from the District Assembly Facility (DDF)," Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan intimated.

On One District One Factory, the MCE said " I wish to state that the implementation of the One District One Factory program is progressing steadily contrary to the untruth being peddled around by some individuals regarding it's implementation in the Municipality."

According to her, three promoters namely Benpacel Company Limited (poultry and fish processing), Kwaebibirem Palm Oil ( Oil Plantation) and Agona West Integrated Cassava Processing Ltd have been selected by Ministry of Trade and Industry to implement the Programme in the Municipality.

Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan noted that Kwaebibirem Oil Palm Ltd has so far employed 120 people in its catchment area with the possibility of employing even more when full operations commence.

She said the two others are waiting for release of funds from their assigned financial institutions to kick start operations.

"I would like to use this opportunity to entreat all and sundry especially Assembly Members to support the implementation of the Programme. The economic benefit that our Municipality stands to gain is so enormous that we cannot afford to let it fail," Mrs Assan emphasised.

Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan also noted that the Assembly had supported some communities in the Municipality with some bags of cement to enable them complete their self-help projects.

The communities include Kwaman 60 bags, Upper Bobikuma 60 bags, Abodom 100 bags and Nkum 50 bags.

The Head of the Environmental Health Department of the Agona West Municipal Assembly, Mr. George Freeman urged the Assembly Members to encourage their people to provide household toilet facilities for occupants to boost sanitation in the Municipality.

He congratulated the people of Yabem South, Nsusososo and Nkubem/Oteiprow Electoral Areas for placing First, Second and Third Best in the Open Defecation Free League Table for electoral area in the Municipality.

Mr. Freeman expressed the hope that the Electoral Area League Table would facilitate environmental cleanliness in the Communities.