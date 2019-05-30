NDC UK & Ireland Congratulates Madam Sumaya Ligbi Salifu As North East Women’s Organiser

The leadership of the UK & Ireland Chapter wishes to congratulate Madam Sumaya Ligbi Salifu on winning the NDC Women’s Organiser's position in the newly created North East Region.

We believe that your love and zeal for the party coupled with your great organisational skills and interpersonal qualities will stand you in good stead to excel in this position.

Your victory is yet another testimony that the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter has capable men and women ready and willing to contribute their quota to our political fortunes in 2020 and to the development of our beloved country.

We also trust in your ability to mobilise and work hard with the women to deliver victory to the party in the region in election 2020.

May the good Lord continue to give you good health, strength and wisdom for the journey ahead.

Signed:

Mike Dzidula Kudiabor

UK & Ireland Chapter Secretary

Cc...

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chapter Chairman

Madam Janet Atiah

Chapter Vice Chairperson

Mr Adamu Musah

Chapter Organiser