Contains the mind of God, the state of man, the way of salvation, the doom of sinners, and the happiness of believers. Its doctrines are holy, its precepts are binding, its histories are true, and its decisions are immutable. Read it to be wise, believe it to be safe, and practice it to be holy. It contains light to direct you, food to support you, and comfort to cheer you.

It is the traveler’s map, the pilgrim's staff, the pilot’s compass, the soldier’s sword, and the Christian’s charter. Here paradise is restored, Heaven opened, and the gates of hell disclosed.

Christ is its grand subject, our good the design, and the glory of God its end. It should fill the memory, rule the heart, and guide the feet (GIDEON BIBLE).

THE TRANSFORMING POWER OF GOD

Imagine yourself as a living house. God comes in to rebuild that house. At first, perhaps, you understand what He is doing. He is getting the drains right and stopping the leaks in the roofs and so on: you knew that those jobs needed doing and so you are not surprised. But presently He starts knocking the house about in a way that hurts abominably and does not seem to make sense. What on earth is He up to? The explanation is that He is building quite a different house from the one you thought of, throwing out a new wing here, putting on an extra floor there, running up towers, making courtyards.

You thought you were going to be made into a decent little cottage: but He is building a palace. He intends to come and live in it Himself (C. S. Lewis).

God’s goal is to make, us eventually perfectly holy, like Christ. Therefore, He wants to help us grow in every aspect of our lives. While you may turn to Him for help in one area—your temper, for instance---you will find Him speaking to you not only about your temper but also about your pride and materialism.

AN INVITATION TO PRAYER

For too long we have been in a far country; a country of noise and hurry and crowds, a country of climb and push and shove, a country of frustration. And fear and intimidation. And He welcomes us home: home to serenity and peace and joy, home to friendship and fellowship and openness, home to intimacy and acceptance and affirmation (Richard Foster, Prayer: Finding the Heart’s Home).

THE HUMILITY OF CHRIST

Gentleness under pressure and meekness in the midst of pain caused a hardened Roman centurion to declare, “truly, this was the Son of God.”

Gentleness and composure in the midst of stress and pain is a powerful component of effective communication (Joseph C. Aldrich).

OBEDIENCE

“Obedience is the opener of the eyes” (A. W. Tozer).

The people in the Bible disagreed with God quite vocally still did what He said. Today, we agree wholeheartedly with God, but do not do what He says (Brother Andrew).

OBEDIENCE TO JESUS

As long as Jesus is one of many options, He is no option. As long as you can carry your burdens alone, you don’t need a burden bearer. As long as your situation brings you no grief, you will receive no comfort *Max Lucado).

INVESTMENT

It was Martin Luther who said, “I have held many things in my hands, and I have lost them all. But whatever I have placed in God’s hands that I still possess” (Quoted in Erwin Lutzer, Your Eternal Reward).