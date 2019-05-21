Ignore NDC Lies, Propaganda– TESCON

University of Cape Coast’s Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) has urged the public not to fall prey to the cheap political points the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) are aiming to score.

According to TESCON, The NDC - TEIN has been lying about the students loans and other works of His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo just to discredit the work of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Parts of a statement issued by TESCON indicated that, “The NDC wing claimed that, due to the delay in disbursement of Students Loan, students were not able to pay their rents, fees, course work, project works etc.

Below is their full statement

REJOINDER-JOINT PRESS STATEMENT BY THE UNIVERSITY OF CAPE COAST TERTIARY

EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS NETWORK OF NDC(TEIN-UCC) AND THE

AMAMOMA BRANCH OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS ON THE

DELAY IN THE DISBURSEMENT OF STUDENTS' LOAN FOR THE SECOND

SEMESTER OF THE 2018/2019 ACADEMIC YEAR

The attention of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy, University of Cape Coast (TESCON-UCC) has been drawn to a purported press conference on the above subject matter which is a deliberate attempt to discredit the enviable achievements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and a move meant to score cheap political points. First of all, we wish to sympathize unreservedly with all our students who are beneficiaries of the Students Loan for the ordeals they have gone through due to the delay in the disbursement of the funds. Similarly, we want to opine that the NPP remains a responsible government with the interest of students at heart, as such we have no shadow of doubt that very soon disbursement will be made”.

That notwithstanding, it is imperative to set the records straight on the mischief and the cheap political points the

NDC and TEIN-UCC seek to score on these matters. The NDC is gaining notoriety in the exhibition of double standards and hypocrisy in their desperate attempt to remain relevant in the political space of Ghana today looking at the high standards and competence being exhibited by the current government to create opportunity for all Ghanaians including our students.

“The NDC wing claimed that, due to the delay in disbursement of Students Loan, students were not able to pay their rents, fees, course work, project works etc. This claim smacks of hypocrisy and double standards when the same people who are pretending to be concern about the welfare of the ordinary students cancelled the Nurses and Teacher Training allowances which were being used for the same reasons they are singing about today. The question is since when did they start to think about the wellbeing of the Ghanaian student?”

Besides, the Student Loan functions appropriately when beneficiaries repay their loans. It is the same funds that would recycle to serve others. How could our students be paid when very prominent members of the NDC including their National Communication Officer who were beneficiaries of this scheme refuse to pay back their loans?? And yet they have the moral right to comment about the delays in payment. This is the height their double standards and hypocrisy had reached. Again, they made the point that, government is diverting the SLF for other projects.

This allegation is unfounded and a mere speculation to massage their ego's to attract attention to the unattractive TEIN and the NDC. We in TESCON wish to ask all students to treat that with the contempt it deserves and that it is a mere speculation and a figment of their own imagination.

It is palpably irrefutable that, the NPP government has introduced more students-friendly interventions and policies that promote quality teaching and learning environment in our universities. This explains the reasons why the NDC has become extinct on our campuses and are trying hard to become relevant. The government will continue to work in the interest of our students and therefore, wish to appeal to all the affected students to remain calm as the government takes necessary steps to rectify the challenges in the disbursement of the Students Loan.

Thank you.

Signed:

Mr Theodore Abosompem

Tescon UCC President

0241613211

Issued by

Mr Daniel Adu Addai

Tescon UCC Communication Director