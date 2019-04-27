33 Chinese, 72 Other Foreign Galamseyers Arrested In 2019 – Operation Vanguard

“Operations conducted within these three weeks have so far resulted in the arrest of 8 suspected Chinese illegal miners from various sites. This brings the total number of suspected Chinese illegal miners arrested to 33 since January of this year. Additionally, 72 other suspected foreign illegal miners have been arrested this year.”

The anti-illegal mining task force Operation Vanguard revealed in a statement that several patrols were conducted within various targeted areas from their Forward Operating Bases in other to deter these illegal miners.

Within the past three weeks, the task force has also immobilised or destroyed 256 Changfan machines.

Three locally manufactured firearms and a motorcycle have also been confiscated within that three-week period.

The influence of Chinese nationals also remains an everpresent concern as they continue to feature prominently in arrests made despite the intense campaign over the last two years to end illegal mining.

The apprehension of Chinese nationals and their influence in Ghana wasn’t helped by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, who at a town hall meeting in the United States sparked controversy surrounding the deportation of Chinese national Aisha Huang.

He said Aisha Huang did not face the full prosecution because of the benefits of the Sinohydro deal.