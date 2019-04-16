Wontumi’s Carp Against Mahama Must Not Be Lightly Dismissed – Part 2

You see, what is significant to note about the running contest of character between Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (aka Chairman Wontumi), the fire-spitting Asante Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the politically desperate Mahama Posse is far less about minor ministerial portfolio details than it is about the veritable contents of the ideological and practical integrity between the key players of Ghana’s two major political parties, namely, the Akufo-Addo-led ruling New Patriotic Party, on the one hand, and the Mahama-led and Rawlings-chaperoned National Democratic Congress. The details of whether Mr. Emmanuel Adama Mahama, father of former President John Dramani Mahama, was a Minister for Agriculture or Health and Sanitation Minister is well beside the point. What is significantly clear here is that, indeed, there is some concrete evidence, generously supplied by a Mahama kinsman that, indeed, the late Mr. Emmanuel Adama Mahama was an irredeemably cynical politician who, unlike his immortalized mentor and boss, to wit, President Kwame Nkrumah, could scarcely see or think beyond the visceral or primary interests of his tribesmen and women.

I also don’t know what Mr. Abass Nurudeen means, when the National Democratic Congress’ Asante Regional Communications Officer asserts that, somehow, Mr. Antwi Boasiako (aka Chairman Wontumi) is jaundiced or envious of the great reputation of the Elder Mr. Mahama and his son and former President of Ghana, Mr. John Dramani Mahama. In the leadup to the 2016 Presidential Election, for example, then-incumbent President Mahama promised Ghanaian voters that in absolutely no time, he would force Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the NDC’s foremost financier, to cough up the GHȻ 52.1 Million that Mr. Woyome stole from our National Treasury, with the equally criminal complicity of the movers-and-shakers of the National Democratic Congress, including, of course, then-President John Evans Atta-Mills, late, the extant Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, and the extant Finance Minister.

As of this writing, could Mr. Nurudeen tell the nation exactly how much President Mahama collected back from Mr. Woyome? What is factual is that only President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been able to collect some of the pelf or stolen money from Mr. Woyome, who has been kicking and screaming on grounds that he was only deviously used as a façade or a front by the leaders of the National Democratic Congress to rob our National Treasury of the aforesaid sum, which they promptly divvied up among themselves. Anybody who doubts the veracity of the foregoing story may want to ask Mr. Martin ABK Amidu, the current Special Public Prosecutor, precisely why he was summarily fired from his job as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice by the man who once selected Mr. Amidu as his presidential running-mate. Those who live in straw-huts in Bole, our elders have said, must be extremely careful not to play with fire.

We need to also put it on record, and in upper-case letters, for good measure, that NDC operatives like Abuga Pele and his associate would never have gone to prison, had former President Mahama been reelected in December 2016. Then also, we need to put on record that Mr. Mahama is a congenital liar and a mischief-maker who shamelessly wants to take credit for the prosecution of convicted criminals of his own regime whom he had clearly and epically failed to prosecute, but for the timely and auspicious intervention of Nana Akufo-Addo. There is also absolutely no contest, when the subject of who has educated more Ghanaian youths within the shortest possible time comes up. As well, nearly every significant project started by former President Mahama, including the Kumasi-Kejetia Market, had to be completed by a visionary and well-focused Nana Akufo-Addo. Then also, how can one expect a President whose cabinet and other executive appointees criminally and routinely took home double salaries with Mr. Mahama’s unreserved complicity to fight official corruption? Which is why I get “heart-attackingly” or repulsively annoyed when a Mega-Ali Baba robber-baron like Mr. Mahama calls his professional and administrative, intellectual and moral superior “a clearinghouse for corruption.”

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

April 15, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]