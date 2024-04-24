Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Is Cavalierly Ignoring Semitic Supremacy and Racism

In all the vacuous grandstanding and morally inexcusable pontifical issuance of statements by government and public officials roundly condemning the purported and/or the apparent sharp surge in Antisemitism on American college campuses and public institutions, in general, and the larger society as a whole, what is disturbingly not being critically examined and promptly addressed is the perennially entrenched phenomenon of “Semitic Supremacy” in both American educational institutions and mainstream society at large.

And until the practical reality of the pathologically entrenched existence and prevalence of Semitic Supremacy, in all its varied forms, is boldly, courageously and frontally tackled head-on, absolutely no amounts of sententious declarations, such as those that were recently released to the media by Dr. Miguel Cardona, the Biden-appointed US Secretary of Education, is likely to make any significant difference in the level and the degree of the recent upsurge in Anti-Israel sentiments and the concomitant converse upsurge in Pro-Palestinian sentiments (See “Cardona ‘deeply concerned’ about situation at Columbia: ‘Antisemitic hate’ is unacceptable” The Hill 4/23/24).

This writer, personally, fails to fully appreciate this faddish nonsense about the widely purported rise in Antisemitism, because at Nassau Community College of the State University of New York (NCC of SUNY), located in East Garden City, Long Island, New York, where he was recently forced into involuntary and premature retirement, as a faculty member of the Department of English, or be summarily dismissed and effectively rendered homeless, by the loss of his retirement benefits and other perks that came with having been actively engaged in teaching for more than 26 years, it was the “Semitic” or “Jewish” Chairperson of the Communications Department, Ms. Jill Burgreen, who concocted a Hamas or an Anti-Palestinian type of dossier, composed of at least 200 professionally damning student complaints, brought to my attention by the Chairperson of my own Department, going back over a period of some five years, that caused my summary ouster.

Maybe Dr. Cardona would make himself more coherent and morally and politically intelligent, as well as intelligible, if he could call for an investigation of all flagrant and egregious cases of “Semitic Racism” and “Semitic Anti-Africanism” such as my case, before smugly and cavalierly proceeding to issue such clearly baseless statements as that which is being referenced in this brief piece of commentary and empirical observations. There was also the case of a Nigerian-born woman professor, by the last name of Ms. Okoro, on the staff of the Computer Science Department at Nassau Community College who was also flagitiously harassed and literally hounded out of the college at about the same time as this author. As of this writing, I had learned that Prof. Okoro had been hired and appointed Director of Graduate Computer Studies at Hofstra University, just across the street from Nassau Community College and the world-famous Nassau Coliseum.

In other words, powerful and influential public officials like the Education Secretary and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, and even the morally and politically pivotal President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., would be unduly complicating matters even further by smugly and facilely pretending as if all the Semites were Angels and the rest of us, so-called Gentiles, were almost each and every one of us, the Morally Irredeemable Villains. There are absolutely no victims here, trust me.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

April 23, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]