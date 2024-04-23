Kwame Gonja Is the Epitome of Official Corruption in Ghana, The Otumfuo of Bribery and Extortion

23.04.2024 LISTEN

It would be downright suicidal for Ghanaian citizens and voters to return the man who gave virtually every significant mining concession in the country to his younger, half-brother, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, sole proprietor of the so-called Engineers and Planners mining company and the putative Prime Benefactor of his maternal uncle, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, the foremost Mahama Presidential-Campaign Propagandist, who shamelessly masquerades as a Founding-Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to Jubilee House, in order for the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, to continue serving as a Clearing Agent for his aforementioned tax-dodging sibling and their unconscionable nation-wrecking platoons of self-entitled kleptocratic gold diggers (See “Election 2024: I'm not a clearing agent, I won't interfere in corruption fight if elected president – Mahama” Modernghana.com 4/11/24).

On the foregoing count, we need to remind Ghanaian citizens and voters that but for the eagle-eyed sleuthing and the attentive ears of Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the renowned proprietor of the Oman Multimedia Communications Network and former Presidential-Candidacy Aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party, we would not have known that for years under the deliberately blind watch of his Big Brother John Dramani, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was regularly importing heavy mining equipment from South Africa and elsewhere around the globe, for the primary for-profit use of his company, the so-called Engineers and Planners firm, without paying a dime or a pesewa to our taxpayers’ salaried Customs Officials at any of the major ports of the country.

Now, what the foregoing indisputably means is that the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the country’s main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress, is the quintessential Clearing Agent, criminally contrary to what he would have the rest of us bona fide citizens of our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana believe. Which, by the way, is also precisely why the late universally acclaimed Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, publicly and bitterly castigated his former Communications Minister as the most thoroughgoing corrupt Ghanaian politician to ever have acceded to the Presidency in Postcolonial Ghana, also one who made the former Chairman Rawlings disconsolately regret his decision to summarily execute the senior military junta leaders of the erstwhile tandem juntas of the Supreme Military Council (SMC-1 & SMC-2), respectively led by Generals Ignatius Kwasi Kutu Acheampong and Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo, and about a dozen of the closest and the staunchest associates of the duo by firing squad.

Chairman Rawlings did not put the preceding in plain language, but it was quite clear that given the chance to go back and restart his “Housecleaning” Revolutionary Exercise, it is very likely that the first corrupt official that Chairman Rawlings would have staked up at the Teshie Military Shooting Range would have been none other than Yagbowura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja. In Zambia, Candidate-General John “Gnassingbe” (Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying) Dramani Mahama would either have been summarily disqualified from gunning for the Presidency for the third consecutive time around, while also receiving a comfortable salary for himself and his dozens of staff members, such as Cousin Joyce Bawa Mogtari and Lapdog Felix Ofosu-Kwakye, and his household help, in the spurious name of a Retired President, all at the expense of Ghanaian taxpayers, or have every cedi or pesewa spent on the twice-defeated, one-term former President returned to our National Treasury.

You see, Kwame Gonja is an unspeakably and an unconscionably corrupt and thievish scam artist who has virulently insisted on regularly drawing home the juicy salary of an Officially Retired President when, in fact, he has practically never retired from engagement in active politics. He is a giant-sized fraud whose criminal and fraudulent activities easily make him the inescapably pejorative equivalent of The Otumfuo of Bribery and Corruption in Fourth Republican Ghanaian Political Culture. Now, what is equally pathetic and scandalous about this clinical narcissist is that Candidate Mahama believes that the laws of our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana were specially made for the rest of us bon fide Ghanaian citizens, except himself and his relatives and fellow political scam artists like the Imperial National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, to wit, “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia.

In the “Comments” section of the news story on which this column is based, one Mr. Awudu Abass had the following warning and friendly advice for Ghanaian voters, as they headed towards the polling booth on December 7, 2024, or thereabouts: “J[D]M had the [prime opportunity] during his tenure to visit The People’s Republic of China, the manufacturing center of the world. And just did he bring back? Wasn’t it Twenty-Thousand [20,000 Changfang] Excavators and Fifty-Thousand [50,000] Chinese gold-seekers? Most people are wondering what JM would bring back from China in this era of robotic factories[,] if he wins a second term.” There you have it, Dear Reader. Among the Akan-speaking Ghana’s ethnic majority populace, all that we are characteristically wont to add to the foregoing unimpeachable warning and most opportune advice to all registered and eligible Ghanaian voters in the runup to the 2024 General Election is: “Oyiwa!” Which, of course, means that the decision is entirely that of the addressee or the listener. But, of course, equally significant to bear in mind is the fact that every choice comes with a consequence or consequences.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

April 11, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]