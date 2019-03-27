Cardi B ended her lengthy response on Instagram by saying, ‘I have a past I can't change; we all do.’
She's right; she couldn't change her past of drugging and robbing men (who wanted to have sex with her) that resurfaced on the internet.
What she can, however, change is the future. According to her, she has never glorified drugging and robbing men or even put such a life in her music— although the hip hop culture glorifies that.
She chose to rise above her past by making sure none of such life is projected into her music, which is her major influence. This is why she thinks she's blessed, because not every woman can rise from her past.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Not Every Woman Can Rise Above Her Past - Cardi B
Cardi B ended her lengthy response on Instagram by saying, ‘I have a past I can't change; we all do.’
She's right; she couldn't change her past of drugging and robbing men (who wanted to have sex with her) that resurfaced on the internet.
What she can, however, change is the future. According to her, she has never glorified drugging and robbing men or even put such a life in her music— although the hip hop culture glorifies that.
She chose to rise above her past by making sure none of such life is projected into her music, which is her major influence. This is why she thinks she's blessed, because not every woman can rise from her past.
Read one article daily. Contact [email protected] to publish under my column
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (69)
2 hours ago
Apr 15, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 13, 2019
Apr 10, 2019
View More