Not Every Woman Can Rise Above Her Past - Cardi B

Cardi B ended her lengthy response on Instagram by saying, ‘I have a past I can't change; we all do.’

She's right; she couldn't change her past of drugging and robbing men (who wanted to have sex with her) that resurfaced on the internet.

What she can, however, change is the future. According to her, she has never glorified drugging and robbing men or even put such a life in her music— although the hip hop culture glorifies that.

She chose to rise above her past by making sure none of such life is projected into her music, which is her major influence. This is why she thinks she's blessed, because not every woman can rise from her past.