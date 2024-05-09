ModernGhana logo
Limited voters registration: Don't allow politicians to engage your minors for political fraud — Atik caution parents, guardians

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed has cautioned parents and guardians against allowing their children to be involved in electoral fraud during the ongoing limited voters registration exercise held nationwide.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Atik Mohammed emphasized the consequences of registering minors for the electoral process, urging parents to be vigilant and prevent such actions.

He cautioned against falsifying age of their children as it could negatively impact the child's future prospects, particularly in terms of job opportunities.

He said, "...so, don't allow anyone to use your child to register while you know they are not eighteen years old.”

He admonishes political parties from exploiting minors for their electoral gains.

"Don't use this as an advantage to recruit minors,” he warned.

Expressing concern over the additional burden that registering minors would place on the Electoral Commission, Atik Mohammed questioned the rationale behind such actions, stressing the importance of upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

He expressed, "Why do we intentionally burden or overburden the Electoral Commission when we know that what we are doing is wrong?"

The limited voters registration exercise, which commenced on May 7, aims to register individuals who have turned eighteen and are eligible to vote.

It is scheduled to run until May 20, providing an opportunity for eligible citizens to participate in the electoral process ahead of the December polls.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

